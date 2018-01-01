New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard to Mets after they announce Game of Thrones Night: 'Can't trade me now'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 26m
Noah Syndergaard took to Instagram after the Mets announced this season's Syndergaard Game of Thrones bobblehead.
Tweets
-
RT @BorzMN: Need a last-minute Xmas gift for that Minnesota sports fan? #MinnesotaMadeMe makes great one. https://t.co/yhx01j3R18 https://t.co/gc6CujjB89Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Anyway, what are you guys up to?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @LeboMyEggo: Someone stop Noah LMAO my godBlogger / Podcaster
-
You guys are gonna drive yourself nuts with all this speculation. Please take a breather!@lindseyadler A lot of us are afraid manny left pretty quickly after it became clear the Yankees won’t pay himBeat Writer / Columnist
-
icymi Wags and Familia took the Mets bullpen cart out for a spin https://t.co/2EOgK6HytJBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Manny Machado Regional Pizza Wars.@lindseyadler If he ate deep dish in Chicago it’s probably not wise for him to consume anymore calories before FebruaryBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets