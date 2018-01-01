New York Mets
Why we still care about ex-Mets ace Matt Harvey
Ex-Met Matt Harvey is forever to be remembered as a polarizing figure -- the most electric of pitching talents who captivated New York, but also a celebrity-obsessed personality whose behavior was deserving of the resentment it created.
