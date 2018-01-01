New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Shea Anything: Christmas Gifts from Brodie
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 10m
In the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino look back on the Wilson Ramos press conference, and Brodie Van Wagenen's thoughts on the Mets standing in the N.L. East.
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: RT & follow @GMBVW for your chance to watch batting practice with Brodie and sit in his seats for a game! #Mets25DaysOfGiving Rules: https://t.co/ifAzgqmveY https://t.co/CHv0XCu5hCBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FoleysNY: Check it out! @GaryMyersNY, @BobGlauber and @XNYDNHankGola at Foley's tonight! Book signing, and Q&A moderated by @judybattista! They'll be here until 9! Come on in! https://t.co/DRC1GNqKiUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT & follow @GMBVW for your chance to watch batting practice with Brodie and sit in his seats for a game! #Mets25DaysOfGiving Rules: https://t.co/ifAzgqmveYOfficial Team Account
-
RT @MikeVacc: Column: Zion Williamson knows: “The Garden? That’s where names are made.” Thursday the Duke freshman phenom makes his MSG debut, a perfect pairing of star and stage. https://t.co/3cKXw4QwB9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewNadeau0: ME: I've completed the Tim Machine! SCIENTIST: The “Tim” Machine? It’s supposed to be a time ma— ME: *Flips Switch* [Machine makes, like, 4 Tims, but none are that great]Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Latest Check on Growing 2019 Mets Payroll https://t.co/cmMv2hhEhvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets