New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB, MLBPA reach deal with Cuban Federation
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 8m
Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) jointly announced today an agreement with the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) that will provide Cuban baseball players with a safe and legal path to sign with a...
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: RT & follow @GMBVW for your chance to watch batting practice with Brodie and sit in his seats for a game! #Mets25DaysOfGiving Rules: https://t.co/ifAzgqmveY https://t.co/CHv0XCu5hCBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FoleysNY: Check it out! @GaryMyersNY, @BobGlauber and @XNYDNHankGola at Foley's tonight! Book signing, and Q&A moderated by @judybattista! They'll be here until 9! Come on in! https://t.co/DRC1GNqKiUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT & follow @GMBVW for your chance to watch batting practice with Brodie and sit in his seats for a game! #Mets25DaysOfGiving Rules: https://t.co/ifAzgqmveYOfficial Team Account
-
RT @MikeVacc: Column: Zion Williamson knows: “The Garden? That’s where names are made.” Thursday the Duke freshman phenom makes his MSG debut, a perfect pairing of star and stage. https://t.co/3cKXw4QwB9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewNadeau0: ME: I've completed the Tim Machine! SCIENTIST: The “Tim” Machine? It’s supposed to be a time ma— ME: *Flips Switch* [Machine makes, like, 4 Tims, but none are that great]Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Latest Check on Growing 2019 Mets Payroll https://t.co/cmMv2hhEhvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets