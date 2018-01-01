New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Former Met Mike Piazza, wife Alicia divulge on failed Italian soccer investment

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Former Mets C Mike Piazza didn't take the traditional route following his retirement and introduction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Instead, he jumped on the venture of buying a third-tier Italian soccer club in A.C. Reggiana 1919.

Tweets