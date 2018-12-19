Wags calls out Cespedes’ car game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Love Wags messing with one of his star players. Truly fun. Jeff’s gonna love this bro stuff. I think it’s time to step up your game Ces! ? @ynscspds pic.twitter.com/KCzYWuKVIZ — Brodie Van Wagenen (@GMBVW) December 19, 2018 Add Mets Police to Apple...