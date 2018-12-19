New York Mets

It’s only money: Mets should sign Bryce Harper

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Jeff and Wags, You know what, you got me thinking you might be serious. Now I want you to prove it. I keep looking at this….and…. …sign Bryce Harper. It’s just money. Take that lineup and make Lagares the solid bench player he should be. The window...

