New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Face of The Franchise: The Mets should pray Brandon Nimmo is real
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 27m
Welcome to the Post David Wright future. The Mets, for the first time in a long time, do not have a face of the Franchise. They have a star, Cespedes, who won’t be around. They have another star, Thor, who is awesome despite SNY trying to trade him....
Tweets
-
Dinwiddie returns to face former team as a richer man, drops 27 https://t.co/hLzliLa59d via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Vlad Namestnikov is playing well which means he could become a potential Rangers' trade chip https://t.co/iF2Bk6pOAPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Behold the black swoosh road Mets jersey….and it’s interesting! https://t.co/o4uWGrcqbSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bettors, don't over-rely on conference strength https://t.co/bvo8yh5wLXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Making the case for Harper over Machado https://t.co/qhvQ9Hhb0tBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nets pull out their best win of the year (or at least Atkinson thinks so); extend win streak to seven https://t.co/D9YQzYqVO6 via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets