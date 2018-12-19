New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_7769

The Face of The Franchise: The Mets should pray Brandon Nimmo is real

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 27m

Welcome to the Post David Wright future. The Mets, for the first time in a long time, do not have a face of the Franchise. They have a star, Cespedes, who won’t be around. They have another star, Thor, who is awesome despite SNY trying to trade him....

Tweets