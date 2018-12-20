New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-04-15-at-1.02.36-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: the stunning reason the Mets can’t trade Syndergaard, Mets should sign Harper and other clickbait!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

SLACKISH REACTION:  No YOU wrote all your blog posts last night with a buzz on. Jeez, what did I post….. Looks like I asked Jeff to spend like $200 million on Bryce Harper. Looks like I think Brandon Nimmo should be the face of the franchise. But...

Tweets