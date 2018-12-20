New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
You guys know Peter Alonso has never played in the Major Leagues right?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Before we begin, I hope Peter Alonso wins the next 5 MVPs. Every time I bring up that the Mets need a 1B people tweet me back “Peter Alonso.” Hold on hoss. 99% of you have never ever seen a Peter Alonso AB. Not in person, not on TV, not on Youtube,...
Tweets
-
“Nobody made the Pro Bowl? That’s embarrassing.” https://t.co/Luea8UGMOcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Examining how the Mets stack up with the NL East: https://t.co/MNuFRi9Qd2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sometimes you forget how unspeakably wonderful Twitter can beTV / Radio Personality
-
-
RT @mariamb18: @MetsMerized Love the card of the ‘69 outfield.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here's the offer the Mets should put out there for Bryce Harper (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/OsH8Ad9JoTTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets