New York Mets

You guys know Peter Alonso has never played in the Major Leagues right?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Before we begin, I hope Peter Alonso wins the next 5 MVPs. Every time I bring up that the Mets need a 1B people tweet me back “Peter Alonso.” Hold on hoss. 99% of you have never ever seen a Peter Alonso AB.  Not in person, not on TV, not on Youtube,...

