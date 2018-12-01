New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors: New Swing Has Lindsay Atop Outfield Prospects List

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 17s

No. 5 Braxton LeeAge: August 23, 1993 (25)     Bats/Throws: L/R     Level: MLB/AAA/AA/A+ (Miami)Acquired: Selected from the Miami Marlins in the minor league phase of the 2018 Rul

Tweets