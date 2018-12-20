New York Mets
New York Mets Sign Righty Zach Lee To Minor League Deal
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m
The New York Mets added a depth piece to their organization this week by signing right handed pitcher Zach Lee on a minor league deal, MetsMerized Online’s Michael Mayer reports. Lee, 27, spe…
