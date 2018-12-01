New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usa_today_11188582.0-2

Mets, Phillies Showing Interest In Mike Minor

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 25m

The Mets and Phillies are both showing interest in trading for Rangers lefty Mike Minor, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.Rosenthal points out that while the Mets are on his 10-team no-trade

Tweets