New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets moving ahead with trade talks for Kevin Plawecki
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 10m
With the addition of Wilson Ramos, the Mets are receiving a lot of interest in their other catchers, particularly Plawecki.
Tweets
-
Shots fired, Buck ShowalterAndrew Miller says closing is not important to him. "I want to win. It's not always the ninth-inning guy who saves the day." #STLCardsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wags, you just proved you’re not serious about the 2019 Mets. Daniel Murphy to Rockies for 2/24 https://t.co/EuZG1CxSAVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @thebigm: “The only previous declines had been by $66 in 1987, when owners were found to have conspired to hold down salaries among free agents; a 4 percent decline in 1995 following a strike that wiped out the World Series; and by 2.5 percent in 2004.” https://t.co/zmdCxdMzRMTV / Radio Network
-
RT @StevenNYM65: It only takes 3 people to give these hard-working Mets fans a Merry Christmas present. If you are wondering if you should go...GO! https://t.co/5l6v2IVJ4RBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watched an episode of “The Joy of Painting” last night while trying to fall asleep. At one point, Bob Ross looked at the camera and said: “You don’t have to be crazy to do this, but it does help.” Sounds familiar.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MarkASimonSays: Former Pirates SS Honus Wagner is an all-time, all-time great. So I went looking in search of his only walk-off home run. Found it here, thanks @_newspapers https://t.co/W3XDJ4LgGsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets