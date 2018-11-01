New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Know Your Stats: Framing Runs Above Average (FRAA)
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 3m
Pitch framing is valued very highly in baseball. Do you need any proof? Jeff Mathis has gotten two-year contracts in both of his last two trips in free agency. Jeff Mathis, the guy who has hit .20
Tweets
-
More outfield depth for the #MetsMinors
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets beefing up their outfield depth.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sources: Gregor Blanco signs minors deal with MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Red Sox have signed RHP Ryan Weber to a minor league deal.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Manny Machado is keeping everyone waiting a little while longer https://t.co/Ghng01nrqcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets