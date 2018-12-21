New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Storage Wars: A Catcher Bidding Battle?
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 13m
So … that Wilson Ramos acquisition has created a conundrum: The Mets have too many catchers. Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki are sitting in a storage bin in California waiting for Da…
Tweets
-
More outfield depth for the #MetsMinors
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets beefing up their outfield depth.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sources: Gregor Blanco signs minors deal with MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Red Sox have signed RHP Ryan Weber to a minor league deal.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Manny Machado is keeping everyone waiting a little while longer https://t.co/Ghng01nrqcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets