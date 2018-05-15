New York Mets
Mets sign Gregor Blanco to minor-league contract, per report
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 9m
After signing Rajai Davis, the Mets are reportedly signing another veteran to a minor-league contract in Gregor Blanco.
#Mets continue bargain hunting for outfield depth with veteran Gregor Blanco https://t.co/7q0wfqRSgNNewspaper / Magazine
We’ve signed outfielder Grégor Blanco (@gregorblanco7) to a minor league contract with an invite to major league #SpringTraining. #MetsOfficial Team Account
The Mets have signed veteran outfielder Greg White (aka Gregor Blanco) to a minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training. They’re thin at this position.Beat Writer / Columnist
