Mets sign OF Gregor Blanco to minor-league deal: report
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 16m
The Mets continue to add depth to their outfield, as they have reportedly signed Gregor Blanco to a minor-league deal, per Fancred Sports Jon Heyman.
#Mets continue bargain hunting for outfield depth with veteran Gregor Blanco
We've signed outfielder Grégor Blanco (@gregorblanco7) to a minor league contract with an invite to major league #SpringTraining.
The Mets have signed veteran outfielder Greg White (aka Gregor Blanco) to a minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training. They're thin at this position.
