Mets add outfielder Gregor Blanco on minor league deal

by: Post Sports Desk New York Post 15m

The Mets signed outfielder Gregor Blanco to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training, the team announced on Friday. Blanco has spent time with Braves, Royals, Giants and Diamondbacks

