New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11303134

Report: New York Mets Interested In Trading For Mike Minor

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9m

There had been an unresolved rumor about the New York Mets talking to the Texas Rangers at the Winter Meetings, and it appears we have finally figured out what the teams were discussing. The subjec…

Tweets