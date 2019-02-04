New York Mets

Mets Merized
Manny-machado-560x373

Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Machado Sweepstakes Narrows Down

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 48s

Machado Suitors Narrowed To Three TeamsAccording to Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports, the Manny Machado sweepstakes has been narrowed to three teams following his visits last week.Heyman tweet

Tweets