Mets Avoid Arbitration With Travis D’Arnaud
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 6m
The Mets avoided arbitration with catcher Travis d'Arnaud, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale (via Twitter), agreeing to a $3.515MM salary …
Brandon Nimmo loves hot cocoa, apple cider, "A Christmas Story" and the Chipmunks song. Merry Christmas, everyone. My gift to you is a holiday Q&A with the cheeriest ballplayer this side of the North Pole: https://t.co/VZxWV16KjXBeat Writer / Columnist
“At this point in my career, I want to win. I expect to win.” @rajai11davis breaks down why he signed with the #Mets. #LGMOfficial Team Account
The Mets settled on a one year deal with Travis d'Arnaud https://t.co/HRJkT4K9hHTV / Radio Network
Reyes, Wright, and Piazza homering in the same game. Collision of generations, very cool!When the Mets broke their franchise record for most HRs in a game (the first time). https://t.co/qRIJxCMk8QSuper Fan
Need a last minute gift for the guy who has everything except taste? https://t.co/swnr7DnJVCTV / Radio Personality
MLBTR predicted $3.7 million.The #Mets settle with catcher Travis d'Arnaud on a one-year, $3.515 million deal.Blogger / Podcaster
