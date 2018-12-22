New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-travis-darnaud-avoids-arbitration-20181222

Mets catcher Travis D'Arnaud avoids arbitration, inks one-year deal worth $3.515M - NY Daily News

by: Eric Barrow NY Daily News 7m

Mets catcher Travis D’Arnaud avoided arbitration signing a new one-year deal with the Mets worth $3.515M, a slight pay increase from the $3.475 million he made last season.

Tweets