New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets, catcher d'Arnaud agree on one-year deal
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 35m
Travis D'Arnaud, 29, had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and only played four games during the 2018 season.
Tweets
-
#Nets looking to be not-so streaky https://t.co/NJ0To6MTtvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Villanova's controversial freshman shows why he's so highly touted https://t.co/r3OAXvJmP7Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @minakimes: this is my dream NFL team celebration someone make it happen pleaseBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Bobby Hurley's team just stunned No. 1 Kansas https://t.co/EHZzBWe43KBlogger / Podcaster
-
Warriors hang on thanks to Kevin Durant https://t.co/MsDWi2Wmb0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gracias papa Dios por darme otro año más de vida a ti sea la gloria y ma honra hoy mañana y siempre ??feliz cumple años para miPlayer
- More Mets Tweets