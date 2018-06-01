New York Mets

Mets Merized
Seth-lugo-2-560x373

Mets Don’t Need Another Left-Handed Reliever

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 3m

Each and every offseason, the common refrain is the Mets are in need of an additional left-handed reliever in the bullpen. Mostly, it is a call for the Mets to add a second left-handed pitcher, bu

Tweets