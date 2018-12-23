New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-12-04-at-10.59.29-am

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Quiet Sunday as usual, and why @mediagoon should skip my funeral

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Yum the bagels are so good this morning.  Hot, soft and fluffy.  Yesterday was an awesome Video Games Day – played FIFA, NBA, NHL, break, more FIFA, Mutant League, more NHL.  Had two instances of the TV threatening to turn itself...

Tweets