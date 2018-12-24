New York Mets

Rising Apple
952536734

Mets can make the most of Jason Vargas with help from Corey Oswalt

by: Judy Kamilhor Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

 Jason Vargas didn't have a very productive year for the New York Mets in 2018. In round two, a little help from Corey Oswalt could help them both. The Ne...

Tweets