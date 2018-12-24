New York Mets

The Mets Police
51fb8qatkdl._sx321_bo1204203200_

Does Keith Hernandez not really understand how bad Trump is at being President?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

Before we begin,, I AM A REPUBLICAN.  You know how you can like a baseball team but think it’s run by idiots?  That’s my politics these days.  My party has been completely hijacked by terrible people. So now that I’ve made sure all the Dems out...

Tweets