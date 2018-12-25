New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Merry Christmas!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 17m
SLACKISH REACTION: Merry Christmas! Wait Mets Police, why is the Morning Laziness so late? Did you focus on your children and family instead of looking for Mets links for us to read? YES. I have discovered Noah Syndergaard is in Die Hard despite...
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: Merry Christmas, Twitter. I made you this baseball All-Christmas Name Team.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Christopher’s ready for @Mets Star Wars night!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Merry Christmas from two of the newest Mets ✌️TV / Radio Network
-
RT @barstoolsports: Mom gets surprised with a Bear with her late son’s voice built in who was a cop.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @coutinho9: Special shout out on Christmas Eve to Mets twitter. @Miss_Met , @MetsDaddy2013 @MetsMerized @mikemayerMMO @MetsOfficials @joycefromli @homestore @mariacmarino @OriginalLadyMet @JustineBWard @WayneRandazzo just to name a few --You make my job so much fun--Blessed HolidaysBlogger / Podcaster
-
Merry Christmas, Rich. Wishing you the best in 2019!It has been an interesting sports year for our business and for me gratitude---continuing my 18 year relationship with ESPN is something I am very proud of--and getting involved with @MetsMerized - as well which is right now the best Met website for Met info out there.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets