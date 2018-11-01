New York Mets

Mets Merized
Marwin-gonzalez-560x369

Marwin Gonzalez Would Be a Nice Fit For Mets

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 46s

Even after a busy offseason thus far, the Mets still have a lot of work to do.They could use an additional arm or two in the bullpen, an outfielder and possibly a right-handed bat. Marwin Gonz

Tweets