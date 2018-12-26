New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_9820-2

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets stand pat, don’t improve roster on Christmas

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

SLACKISH REACTION: The stupid cheap Mets did nothing yesterday to improve the roster. When will Manfred so something? I hope you all had a nice Christmas. I did NOT get to play video games as I spent most of my day as a chauffeur.  I will make up...

Tweets