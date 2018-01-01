New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Grading the offseason so far for Mets, rest of NL East

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 11m

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen recently surprised just about everybody by saying the Mets should be regarded as NL East favorites next season. So what is their offseason grade so far and how does it stack up with the rest of the division?

Tweets