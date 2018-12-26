New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What should the Mets do about their catching situation?
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
Carrying three catchers on the roster is untenable, but trading Kevin Plawecki opens the door for the same challenges as last season to recur.
Tweets
-
.@NYNJHarper gives the Mets a B- for their moves this offseason https://t.co/SpfkwjxmHHTV / Radio Network
-
THE List: Top 10 2018 Mets Moments https://t.co/GWoTIffKelBlogger / Podcaster
-
Loving my new David Wright t-shirt that I got for Christmas! I hope everyone had a great Christmas too ??? #OurCaptain #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Among all-time third basemen (min. 75 percent played at the position), only 7 posted the following for their careers: - 250 HR - .350 OBP - 50 bWAR Eddie Mathews Ron Santo Ron Cey Mike Schmidt Chipper Jones Scott Rolen & Robin Ventura #Mets #LGM @MetsNew @SABRbioproject: Robin Ventura, @USABaseball and @OSUBaseball phenom who went on to an All-Star @MLB career for 16 seasons with @WhiteSox and @Mets: https://t.co/gw7fUlkhV9 #SABR https://t.co/AMEAXXfAIKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BadgerFootball: Just a kid from Sayville, New YorkBlogger / Podcaster
-
TODAY'S #CollegeFootball ACTION ON @ESPNNY98_7FM 12/26 -- #CheezItBowl #Cal vs. #TCU -Coverage starts at 8pm on 98.7FM, https://t.co/mpaZJC61uu and ESPN App.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets