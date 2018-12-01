New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10310822_154511658_lowres-400x292

MMO Free Agent Profile: Dallas Keuchel, LHP

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1m

Position: LHSPBats/Throws: L/LAge: January 1, 1988; 30 years oldTraditional Stats: 3.74 ERA, 204.2 IP, 1.314 WHIP, 9.3 H/9, 2.6 BB/9, 6.7 K/9Advanced Stats: 3.69 FIP, 3.8

Tweets