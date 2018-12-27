New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: quick NFL and NBA TV Thoughts
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
SLACKISH REACTION: was listening to Bill Simmons who mentioned that since the NFL and Fox decided to make the Thursday Night Football slate stronger that it has had the net effect of making the Sunday slate weaker. I do think the Sunday window has...
Finalizing HOF ballot. In light of silliness of that anti-Rivera argument from last week, I'm reminded Mariano's post-season is unparalleled.: 8-1, 0.70 ERA, 0.759 WHIP in 96 appearances, 141 ip. The big-game dominance is staggering.Beat Writer / Columnist
The millions or the team they want? https://t.co/RaIzSLAWN7Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Padres’ Possibly Shifting Focus https://t.co/DqrWmvKuqu #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Likewise, I've really tried to stay out of it this year. However, the process needs multiple changes.I'm going to do my best to not feed into any more Hall of fame talk. Which sucks because it used to carry such importance. But now it's an annual reoccurring joke. I'll just be happy for those that get elected.Blogger / Podcaster
Unless something changes between now and Opening Day, no major league team will have a captain in 2019 ... we talked to David Wright to get his thoughts https://t.co/A37fHEw0iVNewspaper / Magazine
Henderson (Mets director of Latin America Operations) weighs in on the topic. Two Dominican prospects (twin brothers) were scammed by someone saying they represented the Mets and were offering the kids $50K. They even faked a public signing to dupe the kids & their families.Juan Henderson: "Los @Mets no tenemos vínculo de ningún tipo con la firma de estos jóvenes mellizos Ronny y Ronald Méndez Rosario. Es una pena que hayan personas que se presten a este tipo de práctica". #ZDigital #ZDeportes @z101digital @ZDeportesBlogger / Podcaster
