Check out the Matt Harvey Action Playset my mom got me!

by: Shannon Shark

My mom got me this awesome Matt Harvey Action Playset for Christmas. First, it comes with a Matt Harvey doll of course…   And what you do is you sit on the floor with your friends and you play out Matt Harvey’s life. First you hop in your sports car….

