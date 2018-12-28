New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Baseball-mlb-new-york-mets-vs.-san-diego-padres-e1545993456774

New York Mets news: Tampa Bay Rays eyeing free agent Wilmer Flores (Report)

by: Sabo Elite Sports NY 5m

Former New York Mets infielder and beloved individual, Wilmer Flores, has currently caught the attention of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tweets