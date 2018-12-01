New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Padres Can’t Quit Realmuto
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 24m
Happy Friday Mets fans! Here's the scoop on the latest hot stove developments around the league.Realmuto Discussions PersistJon Morosi of MLB Network reported yesterday that the San Diego Padr
Tweets
-
All the feels from the 51 second point on. Thank you, Captain. #MetsWe said goodbye to some special players in 2018. https://t.co/U5DmCD7TsoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Maybe he just forgot which team he plays for https://t.co/jcsV6ro2BYBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: So Long, Cashman Field: The Beauty of Minor League Baseball https://t.co/e4HC5GFN9R #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BigRedRuckus: Very much worth the read! @PaysonSociety @GothamBaseball @metspolice @nut_history @BBHistoryDaily @kranepool @DickYoungsGhost @metsrewind @MetsBooth https://t.co/vUtds9ELxABlogger / Podcaster
-
The new player page on Baseball Savant is fantastic.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JeffPassan: Matt Shoemaker's deal with the Toronto Blue Jays has a $3.5 million guarantee and can add another $1 million in performance bonuses, per source. While it's a one-year deal, the Blue Jays control Shoemaker for the 2020 season as well because he'll be just shy of six service years.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets