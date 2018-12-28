New York Mets

The Mets Police
Thumb.aspx_

At least you can pretend you’re at a Mets parade

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

Well, I was a teenager when the Mets last had a parade.  Even Sammy Sosa has had a ticker tape parade in NYC more recently than the Mets (that’s a real thing that happened, look it up.) So, at least you can go to the Neighborhood of Make Believe and...

Tweets