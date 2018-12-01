New York Mets

Mack's Mets
5%252b-%252btop%252b5

Tom Brennan - TOP 5 METS PROSPECTS

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 8m

Tom Brennan - TOP 5 METS PROSPECTS OK, 2 of my Top 5 went out the door in the Cano deal: Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn - ...

Tweets