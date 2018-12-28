New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mr. Met vs Phanatic bobblehead

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Holy cow, look at those stances!  Mr. Met is about to take quite the beating isn’t he?  Get those hands up Mr. Met and keep moving. I’m now a boxing expert after playing two hours of Fight Night Champion.   Add Mets Police to Apple News At least you...

