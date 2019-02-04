New York Mets

Mets Merized
E4c50d9a-9379-4600-865e-5f1ba9d46397

So Long, Cashman Field: The Beauty of Minor League Baseball

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 15m

It was a sunny, 105-degree day at the friendly confines of Cashman Field, home of the Las Vegas 51s. With less than 10,000 seats in the park, maybe only 100 were actually filled about an hour befo

Tweets