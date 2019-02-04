New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
So Long, Cashman Field: The Beauty of Minor League Baseball
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 15m
It was a sunny, 105-degree day at the friendly confines of Cashman Field, home of the Las Vegas 51s. With less than 10,000 seats in the park, maybe only 100 were actually filled about an hour befo
Tweets
-
Not sure I’ve ever seen footage of Tommy Lasorda pitching in an MLB game. Pretty cool.Rare clip-KC Athletics vs NY Yankees, 6/6/1956, Yankee Stadium. Recognize the A's hurler ? He finished his pitching career with a lifetime record of 0-4, but was voted into the HOF as a manager in his first yr of eligibility in 1997.(Flagstaff Films baseball home movie archive) https://t.co/4taMpp9DaWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Official Team Account
-
RT @RaySanti: A special daytime edition of #HahnSolo -- New York's struggles in the sporting world are bad for business. What can we hope to see improve in 2019? LISTEN: https://t.co/bf7bgTJlbp @alanhahn https://t.co/bygQToZAm6TV / Radio Network
-
RT @gwayathat: My nephew Finn is obsessed with @MileyCyrus and @MarkRonson’s new song #NothingBreaksLikeAHeartBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Column for @SNYtv. Mets badly need starting pitching depth as insurance against injuries. It's tricky w/Vargas, so my suggestion: sign David Robertson, create leeway with Lugo. https://t.co/0QnogPewSYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
My contribution: Ryne Stanek, The Opener https://t.co/EYzz0raFnbBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets