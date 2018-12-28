New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Yasmani Grandal turned down 4-year, $60M offer (Report)
by: Sabo — Elite Sports NY 21m
With Wilson Ramos now in tow, it's been revealed that Yasmani Grandal turned down a four-year, $60 million New York Mets offer.
Tweets
-
Jets fans should watch Iowa St closely. Cyclones HC Matt Campbell is on the Jets head coaching wish list. Harbaugh (longshot) & McCarthy (no comment) & Ken Whisenhunt, too. Was told today Jets search is big on HC NFL experience. Longshot ? Nick SirianniBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lucroy physical is complete. He will be an Angel. $3.35M, 1 year. @JeffPassan 1st with figureBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TeamVivalo: @Cowboycerrone weighs in on the great BBQ debate. @kfcbarstool @kfcradio @TheClemReport @elitesportsny @PBR #cowboycerrone #bbq #bullriding #pbr #pbrfinals https://t.co/YkwVQzMkoIBlogger / Podcaster
-
bartolo...If you could be best friends with anyone who has played for the Mets, who do you pick and why? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
At least you can pretend you’re at a Mets parade https://t.co/6Q20UcQL9ABlogger / Podcaster
-
So much for playoff talk https://t.co/7D7edWg2BUBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets