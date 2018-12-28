New York Mets

New York Mets: Yasmani Grandal turned down 4-year, $60M offer (Report)

by: Sabo Elite Sports NY 21m

With Wilson Ramos now in tow, it's been revealed that Yasmani Grandal turned down a four-year, $60 million New York Mets offer.

