Nelson Doubleday Jr., publisher and former owner of Mets, dead at 81 - NY Daily News
by: Bill Madden — NY Daily News 4m
Nelson Doubleday Jr., the driving force behind his family purchasing the New York Mets in 1980, is dead at age 81.
