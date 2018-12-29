New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-8

Mets Police Morning Laziness: A ranking of Rocky Movies….and the horse I rode in on

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I played a lot of Red Dead Online.  Man that map is huge.  At one point I found myself, no joke, over an hour’s ride from my camp.  And I mean an hour of real life time.    Very addicting calm game so far…I find my brain totally...

Tweets