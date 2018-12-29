New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_9844-2

Eekeez Mr. Met figurine

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Why yes I am deep diving on eBay and I saw this horror show..   Yikes, what is even going on here, and who names their company Eekeez?  Let’s check in with totally Not Noah Syndergaard on this… Whoa Not Noah, relax man, we here at the Mets Police do...

Tweets