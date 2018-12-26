Let’s See Your Mets Memorabilia: Bobblehead Time!

Some added context here. Told Seth Lugo’s name got floated out as part of wider-ranging trade talks between the Astros and Mets. Sounds like the sides kicked around a bunch of different ideas of late. Thus far, none have gained traction.

