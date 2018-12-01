New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Should Mets pick Seth Lugo or Jason Vargas as fifth starter?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4m
It’s Game Seven of the World Series, the ultimate must-win game. You’re the manager and you need to decide if you should start Seth Lugo or Jason Vargas. In the most important game of the year, who…
Tweets
-
Alabama rolls https://t.co/VdcAkhfH1jBlogger / Podcaster
-
Baker Mayfield fined for lewd gesture https://t.co/n8NCAK6NIIBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Rangers finally scratch out two points https://t.co/uCntFclf0JBlogger / Podcaster
-
This one was painful for the Johnnies https://t.co/DRVhuLeLKlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Islanders silence John Tavares' Maple Leafs https://t.co/qGXMFQYgd2Blogger / Podcaster
-
We were? I mean, we were!Truth is @PeterBotte and I were planning an updated edition. But we were waiting for a win. https://t.co/zqzVfCnhLWBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets