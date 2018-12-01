New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Studious Metsimus Presents The Happy/Crappy Recap For 2018
by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) — Studious Metsimus 7m
Another year is about to reach its conclusion, Mets fans. Ray Ramirez is still gone, the Wilpons are still reluctant to break open their pi...
Tweets
-
New Post: MMO Fan Shot: Why Bryce Harper to Mets is No Gift https://t.co/ut4qEIA7lN #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
There is still a chance https://t.co/ktCR8uJBMUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lindseyadler: I really can't stop thinking about this story about Roy Oswalt. https://t.co/dnXkxlyFduBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just some pictures of the ?and Lebron JamesSuper Fan
-
Buddy I’m a Wednesday fan insteadI feel bad for Mets fans who are also Jets fans. I hope they have fulfilling family/professional lives.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: I feel bad for Mets fans who are also Jets fans. I hope they have fulfilling family/professional lives.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets