New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-12-06-at-10.14.23-am

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Horrible woman at Donuts Chain

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

So I’m at the Donuts Chain and I’m the only customer.  The man who takes my order every day is taking my order when suddenly walks in Horrible Woman. Horrible Woman says, quite loudly, “Did my order go through???!!!”   She’s in a panic that her app...

Tweets